Old Saybrook PD searches for couple accused of stealing $12,000 bracelet

By Published:
Courtesy: Old Saybrook Police Department

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Old Saybrook Police Department is investigating the theft of a bracelet valued at $12,500 from an antique shop Wednesday.

Officials say the bracelet was stolen from the Saybrook Antique Center on Middlesex Turnpike. Below is a photo of the stolen bracelet.

2017 05 26braceletstolen Old Saybrook PD searches for couple accused of stealing $12,000 bracelet
Courtesy: Old Saybrook Police Department

Officers believe the bracelet was stolen on Wednesday at approximately 3:00 p.m.

2017 05 26femalebracelettheif Old Saybrook PD searches for couple accused of stealing $12,000 bracelet
Courtesy: Old Saybrook Police Department

Investigators have identified a Hispanic man and woman described as being in their early 30’s and having slight accents.

2017 05 26malebraceletthief3 Old Saybrook PD searches for couple accused of stealing $12,000 bracelet
Courtesy: Old Saybrook Police Department

Anyone who can identify the couple or who has seen the bracelet is asked to contact police at (860) 395-3142.