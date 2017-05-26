Old Saybrook PD searches for couple accused of stealing $12,000 bracelet

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Old Saybrook Police Department is investigating the theft of a bracelet valued at $12,500 from an antique shop Wednesday.

Officials say the bracelet was stolen from the Saybrook Antique Center on Middlesex Turnpike. Below is a photo of the stolen bracelet.

Officers believe the bracelet was stolen on Wednesday at approximately 3:00 p.m.

Investigators have identified a Hispanic man and woman described as being in their early 30’s and having slight accents.

Anyone who can identify the couple or who has seen the bracelet is asked to contact police at (860) 395-3142.