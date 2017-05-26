One person injured in car accident on I-91 in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was injured in a vehicle accident on I-91 in New Haven on Friday night.

According to police, one person was transported to an area hospital after a one-car crash on I-91 northbound in New Haven. They say the accident happened just prior to exit 3.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries the person suffered.

The highway was closed while police investigated the accident, but reopened shortly after.

Police have not released the identity of the person who was injured.