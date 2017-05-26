One person killed in crash on Waterbury-Middlebury line

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died after a serious crash on the Waterbury–Middlebury line.

Connecticut Police responded to I-84 westbound, near exit 17 Thursday night, on report of a serious car crash.

Upon arrival, troopers noted that the driver lost control of the vehicle while entering the ramp, rolling over into a rock embankment.

State police say the driver, 48-year-old Sevdi Coma of Southbury, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The exit 17 on-ramp, along with some of the lanes between exit 17 and 16 were shut down for several hours, and reopened early Friday morning.

Police are still investigating the exact factors that led up to the crash.