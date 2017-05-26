PD: Farmington man severely beats 77-year-old woman

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A Farmington man was arrested Thursday after police say he severely beat a 77-year-old woman because she wouldn’t stop talking.

Police say at around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to 67 Sunset Terrace after Richard Skenderian called 911. When officers arrived, they found Skenderian covered in blood and visibly upset. He admitted to police that he had punched a family member to make her stop talking.

Officers then located the 77-year-old victim lying on a mattress in the basement. Police say she had been severely beaten.

The woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital with critical injuries. Her identity is not being disclosed as police say this was a family violence crime.

Skenderian was charged with assault in the first degree and assault of an elderly, blind, disabled, intellectually disabled or pregnant person in the first degree. He was held on $500,000 bond and appeared in court Friday morning.

Police say they are still processing the scene and the incident remains under investigation.