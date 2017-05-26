Pet of the Week: Geisha

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a very sweet American Pit Bull Terrier mix named Geisha.

Geisha is very loving and likes long walks and running in areas where she can enjoy her freedom.

For more information on Geisha, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.