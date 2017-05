MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — During rush hour on Friday, a pick-up truck crashed into a utility pole in Middletown on Washington Avenue.

We’re getting a first look at video of the accident. The video was sent to us from a News 8 viewer through Report-It.

We’re still working to learn whether anyone was hurt in the accident.

There is no word on what caused the accident. There is also no word on if the road needed to be shut down in order to give police time to investigate.