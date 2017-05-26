Police: Only Minor Injuries After Bus Overturns

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a tour bus has overturned in New Jersey, leaving about 30 passengers with minor injuries.

The bus collided with a tractor trailer around 12:30 a.m. Friday in the southbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike in West Deptford.

Passengers say the Panda Bus was heading from New York City to Atlanta.

The state police said that the passengers suffered minor injuries when the bus flipped on its side on the shoulder of the highway.

All lanes of the highway had reopened by 4:30 a.m.

