Police pursuit leads to multiple charges in Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Ledyard police arrested a man on multiple charges after a pursuit came to a messy end on Thursday.

Police say that an Audi was flagged for driving well above speed limit on Shewville Road. When police engaged with lights and sirens, the driver, later identified as Jordan Lacey, refused to stop.

Lacey sped away and subsequently struck two other vehicles on Shewville Road. He the turned right and sped down Route 214 towards the center of Ledyard before turning right onto Spicer Hill Road.

While in the area of Saw Mill Road, Lacey threw a loaded 9mm pistol out of the car window which was later discovered by a passerby in the road.

Lacey continued across Spicer Hill Road and then made a left turn onto Route 214 heading towards Route 12. He suddenly stopped in traffic causing a police cruiser to crash into the back of his Audi. The Audi spun out of control on Route 214 where another police cruiser struck it head on, causing disabling damage to both vehicles.

After the Audi was surrounded by police, Lacey was taken int custody without incident. No officers were hurt from the crash and the three other occupants in the suspect’s vehicle were not hurt.

Lacey was arrested on a plethora of charges including engaging an officer in pursuit , reckless endangerment, possession of a pistol without a permit, and many others. Lacey was processed and held on a court set bond of $250,000.