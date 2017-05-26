Police to increase presence over Memorial Day weekend

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – The Willimantic Police Department has announced an increase in patrols this Memorial Day weekend to ensure the safety of all residents.

From now through Monday, officers will be on the lookout for drunk drivers, speeding motorists, aggressive drivers, seat belt violations, and other distracted driving offenses.

“Keeping our roadways safe for all residents and travelers is a top priority for the police department, and officers will be looking for those drivers who disregard the law and endanger the lives of others,” said Lt. Stanley Parizo, Jr.

Police say drivers can take a variety of measures to stay safe this weekend:

  • Do not drink and drive
  • Slow down and keep a safe distance from other vehicles
  • Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of all mobile devices
  • Buckle-up everyone in the vehicle
  • If you see an impaired driver on the roadway, do not hesitate to call 911

