Report It Recap: May 26, 2017

(WTNH) — A lot of animals this week. Like a peacock at the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport. Chrissy found a fawn at her mother’s house, curled up in the bushes. Check out this bear in Bristol. Hiding behind the tree at first, then he came out to get his hand on the bird seed. This little fox was spotted in Milford. These geese are out and about in a gaggle. Their babies are not far behind.

The class of 2017 celebrating their accomplishment. Many of these young men and women are going from college into the real world. Meanwhile, many high school students are getting all dressed up for prom.

Team Connecticut placing first for the first time since 1994 in Florida. Madison travel baseball winning a tournament in Long Island this weekend. Lake Monsters in Naugatuck, taking a break from all their plays out on the field. Meanwhile, the Foran girls lacrosse team is celebrating the team’s first ever selection to state playoffs.

Happy 50th to Howard in Thomaston. His wife sending in a picture of him out on the water. Many of you sending in some great pics of all the flowers in your yard with some of them covered in rain drops.

David flying the British flag at his home in Orange, in honor of all those who died in the explosion in Manchester.

Finally, this weekend we welcome the unofficial start of summer. Everyone have a fun and safe Memorial Day!

