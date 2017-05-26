Self-proclaimed dominatrix from Waterbury won’t serve jail time

Related Coverage Connecticut dominatrix charged with extorting client

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A self-proclaimed dominatrix from Waterbury won’t serve any jail time after being accused of extorting a client.

Police say 34-year-old Fatin Ward took photos of her clients during sexual acts and then used the pictures to blackmail them for months. The arrest warrant said Ward listed herself in an advertisement as a “black, dominant, ruthless plus-size” dominatrix. She allegedly forced the victim into sexual acts including stripping naked to clean the kitchen oven.

Ward was accused of extorting money to pay for different things:

$5,000 lump sum

$400 new cell phone

$200 children’s birthday gifts

$220 hair

8 payments of $140 cell phone bill

Officials say Ward got a suspended sentence on Friday.