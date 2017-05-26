Shoplifter steals hundreds of dollars of blenders in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A shoplifter stole nearly $1,000 worth of blenders from Bed Bath & Beyond in Fairfield on Thursday.

Police say the shoplifter was in the store at 2260 Kings Highway East for about two hours, then he went to the kitchen appliance area and picked up two “Vitamix” blenders, worth $480 each. They say the suspect then left the store through an emergency exit on the side.

Anyone with information about this shoplifting incident or the suspect is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department at (203) 254-4840.