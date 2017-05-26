Shots fired leads to narcotics arrest in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating after shots fired led to a narcotics arrest.

Police say they got a 9 mm pistol, additional ammunition along with narcotics and drug factory related materials and packaging in the roundup.

In total three suspects were arrested on drug and weapons charges. Two of the suspects have been named as Anthony Montanez and Jose Andujar.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Police first responded to shots fired call in the area of Mather Street and Bedford Street on Thursday.