Simsbury police investigate car break ins

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH)- Simsbury police are warning people in town to make sure to lock the doors of their cars after nearly twenty incidents of vehicles being broke into since late April.

The department says that one of the cars was stolen, but it was later recovered by police. In some cases, authorities say that car windows were smashed, and valuables that were easily visible were taken.

Police are reminding people to follow some common safety precautions, like locking vehicles and securing keys and key fobs, to keep your vehicle as secure as possible.