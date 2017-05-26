Simsbury police investigate car break ins

By Published:
- FILE - Simsbury police cruise (WTNH)

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH)- Simsbury police are warning people in town to make sure to lock the doors of their cars after nearly twenty incidents of vehicles being broke into since late April.

The department says that one of the cars was stolen, but it was later recovered by police. In some cases, authorities say that car windows were smashed, and valuables that were easily visible were taken.

Police are reminding people to follow some common safety precautions, like locking vehicles and securing keys and key fobs, to keep your vehicle as secure as possible.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s