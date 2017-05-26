Some Rainfall Totals from yesterday

Another soaker moved through Connecticut the past 24-36 hours. Many spots in Connecticut picked up over an inch of rain. Here are some initial rainfall totals for this past storm. As the afternoon goes on, more rainfall totals will be submitted. If you have any from your rain gauge, please send them to me on social media. The weekend forecast is looking better with temps in the 60s and 70s and a touch more sunshine. However, there is some rain in the forecast Sunday night into Monday. For the latest forecast, click here! 

Thanks for reading!

-Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

CONNECTICUT

...FAIRFIELD COUNTY...
   FAIRFIELD             1.93   800 AM  5/26  COCORAHS
   BRIDGEPORT AIRPORT    1.40   800 AM  5/26  ASOS
   DANBURY AIRPORT       0.76   800 AM  5/26  ASOS

...NEW HAVEN COUNTY...
   MERIDEN AIRPORT       1.01   800 AM  5/26  ASOS

...NEW LONDON COUNTY...
   GROTON AIRPORT        1.02   800 AM  5/26  ASOS
   NORWICH               0.99   800 AM  5/26  CO-OP OBSERVER
...HARTFORD COUNTY...
   ENFIELD               1.23   600 AM  5/26  CO-OP OBSERVER

...TOLLAND COUNTY...
   COLUMBIA              1.81  1043 AM  5/26  HAM RADIO
   STAFFORDVILLE         1.35   517 AM  5/26  CO-OP OBSERVER
   HEBRON                1.19  1035 AM  5/26  TRAINED SPOTTER
   STORRS                1.17   700 AM  5/26  CO-OP OBSERVER

...WINDHAM COUNTY...
   NORTH GROSVENOR DALE  1.63   700 AM  5/26  CO-OP OBSERVER
   HAMPTON               1.54   700 AM  5/26  CO-OP OBSERVER
   3 NE WILLIMANTIC      1.20   800 AM  5/26  ASOS

