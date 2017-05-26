Some Rainfall Totals from yesterday

Another soaker moved through Connecticut the past 24-36 hours. Many spots in Connecticut picked up over an inch of rain. Here are some initial rainfall totals for this past storm. As the afternoon goes on, more rainfall totals will be submitted. If you have any from your rain gauge, please send them to me on social media. The weekend forecast is looking better with temps in the 60s and 70s and a touch more sunshine. However, there is some rain in the forecast Sunday night into Monday. For the latest forecast, click here!

Thanks for reading!

-Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Interact with me on facebook or twitter! Send me a message on social media, and I’ll get back to you!

CONNECTICUT ...FAIRFIELD COUNTY... FAIRFIELD 1.93 800 AM 5/26 COCORAHS BRIDGEPORT AIRPORT 1.40 800 AM 5/26 ASOS DANBURY AIRPORT 0.76 800 AM 5/26 ASOS ...NEW HAVEN COUNTY... MERIDEN AIRPORT 1.01 800 AM 5/26 ASOS ...NEW LONDON COUNTY... GROTON AIRPORT 1.02 800 AM 5/26 ASOS NORWICH 0.99 800 AM 5/26 CO-OP OBSERVER

CONNECTICUT ...HARTFORD COUNTY... ENFIELD 1.23 600 AM 5/26 CO-OP OBSERVER ...TOLLAND COUNTY... COLUMBIA 1.81 1043 AM 5/26 HAM RADIO STAFFORDVILLE 1.35 517 AM 5/26 CO-OP OBSERVER HEBRON 1.19 1035 AM 5/26 TRAINED SPOTTER STORRS 1.17 700 AM 5/26 CO-OP OBSERVER ...WINDHAM COUNTY... NORTH GROSVENOR DALE 1.63 700 AM 5/26 CO-OP OBSERVER HAMPTON 1.54 700 AM 5/26 CO-OP OBSERVER 3 NE WILLIMANTIC 1.20 800 AM 5/26 ASOS