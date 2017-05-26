Staying safe on the roads during Memorial Day weekend

Related Coverage Live Traffic Map For Connecticut Roadways

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — People from not just around the country but from around the world are flocking to The Nutmeg State to experience Memorial Day weekend festivities.

We’ve been talking to people at the Branford rest area. The first guy we talked to was from China. He just flew in and was driving up from New York. When a man from China says your traffic here in Connecticut is bad, that says something.

Taillights are aplenty as traffic is sluggishly crawling along the highway. Many people are getting off because of the stop and go traffic and are taking a break having a meal hoping it will clear.

“Our GPS said there was an accident up here so we might as well finish filling up get a bite to eat and see if it’ll go away,” said Gerald Lilly of Texas. “Just smart attitude, just relax and enjoy today. I don’t have anything else to do.”

Related Content: Live Traffic Map For Connecticut Roadways

Connecticut State police want to remind you to stay focused on the road. With the extra traffic, there’s less room for error and even just glancing down at your cell phone to read a text can cause an accident. Stay safe out there and enjoy your weekend!