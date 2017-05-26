Study: 2 Connecticut school districts rank in top 100 for teachers

Students in class (Photo: Shutterstock)

(WTNH) — A new report has been released listing the top 100 school districts in the United States for teachers, and two Connecticut districts have made the list.

The data, compiled by GoodCall.com, ranked the top 100 school districts for elementary, middle, and high school teachers based on quality of life factors for teachers such as compensation, being an affordable place to live, and being a safe district with a low amount of violent crime.

West Hartford ranked #20 on the list, highlighting a rate of pay above the national average, as well as low violent crime rate. Also making the list was Milford at #33, again citing a strong rate of pay in a low violent crime district.

The top cities, according to the report, tended to be in smaller cities. The top ten-percent averaged around 91,000 residents, while the bottom ten-percent averaged more than 138,000. Many of the top districts were suburban town surrounding large cities, and many of the top districts tended to have low crime rates.

You can see the complete report here.

