Suspect sought in New Haven McDonald's shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Haven man was seriously injured after he was shot in the back in a McDonald’s parking lot on Wednesday night.

Police say at 10:11 p.m., officers responded to a McDonald’s restaurant parking lot after reports of a person shot. That’s where 33-year-old Starling Robert Cordero-Mackenzi was found unconscious at the rear of the lot. Cordero-Mackenzi had been shot in the back.

EMTs rushed Cordero-Mackenzi to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he remains post surgery in critical but stable condition.

Police are now asking the public’s help in identifying the shooter. They said it is likely the suspect fled the area in a champagne-colored or grey Jeep with New York license plates (yellow with black characters). A witness also described the Jeep’s occupant as a Hispanic looking man.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 203-946-6304. The incident remains under investigation.

