Tips for beating Memorial Day Weekend traffic

(WTNH)– No matter where you are headed this weekend, traffic will likely be an issue. Friday is actually one of the busier travel days of the year.

According to Trip Advisor, 34% of people who plan on traveling this weekend, will be heading to their destinations Friday. Some 34 million Americans will hit the road this weekend. That’s up 6% and one of the highest numbers since 2005. The reason for the boost could be the fact that gas prices aren’t too bad. Slightly higher than last year but certainly manageable for most people.

And May 29th to June 4th is actually one of the “least expensive” times for people to take a vacation. Prices go up as we head into the summer.

Connecticut roads are usually congested as it is. And it will be worse Friday through Monday as a large number of people skip town. The Connecticut DOT is doing their part to help make the roads a little more manageable.

“We will pull all of our crews off the roadways, all of our construction activity off of the roadways so that folks will have the entire holiday without any roadway activities taking place related to our construction activities. And we won’t go back out on the road until 6 a.m. on Tuesday,” said Kevin Nursick, CT DOT.

State police will also be out on the roads all weekend making sure nobody is drinking or driving. And be sure to stay off that cell phone if you’re behind the wheel.

Also, the roads can be bad at any time but some of the best recommended travel times include any time before 6 a.m. or between the late morning or early afternoon, or any time after 8 p.m.