Tractor trailer rolls over on I-84 on-ramp in Southington

By Published:
(CT State Police Twitter)

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A tractor trailer rolled over on an I-84 on-ramp in Southington Friday morning.

The Department of Transportation says to expect lane closures in the area after a tractor trailer truck overturned on the exit 28 on-ramp (Rt.322) to I-84 Eastbound. The accident was reported at 10:39 a.m.

State Police tweeted that there were minor injuries in the rollover.

Drivers should reduce speed approaching the area and expect delays. The incident is to be cleared in six hours or less.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s