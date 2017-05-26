Tractor trailer rolls over on I-84 on-ramp in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A tractor trailer rolled over on an I-84 on-ramp in Southington Friday morning.

The Department of Transportation says to expect lane closures in the area after a tractor trailer truck overturned on the exit 28 on-ramp (Rt.322) to I-84 Eastbound. The accident was reported at 10:39 a.m.

State Police tweeted that there were minor injuries in the rollover.

#CTtraffic: I84 eb x28 on-ramp Southington TT rollover w/minor injury. Reduce speed approaching area. pic.twitter.com/lC3Fqdny3s — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 26, 2017

Drivers should reduce speed approaching the area and expect delays. The incident is to be cleared in six hours or less.