EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Mill Street in East Windsor is being cleaned up after a tree fell onto the road and landed on a vehicle on Friday.

According to East Windsor Police Department‘s Facebook, a motorist was heading north on Mill Street when a tree fell on the road and landed on the car.

As you can see from the pictures, the damage was quite extensive.

Police say, fortunately, there were no injuries.

There is no word on how long it will take for officials to clean up the road.