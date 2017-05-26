US science agency: Selfies with seal pups a no-no

By Published:
Seal pups Pyrite and Beryl head for the water (Photo provided by Mystic Aquarium)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — U.S. officials are warning people not to take selfies with seals, no matter how tempting.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration‘s fisheries office says seal pupping season is underway in New England and that means people might see seal pups on the beach during Memorial Day weekend.

But they say there is no selfie stick long enough to safely get a selfie of a seal pup.

NOAA says people and pets should stay at least 150 feet away from seals. Mother seals often leave their pups alone on the beach for up to 24 hours at a time. If a mother seal sees a human near her pup, she might feel threatened and abandon it.

NOAA also says harassing a marine mammal is illegal.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s