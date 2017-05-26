Waterbury school makes changes after child walks out unnoticed

By Published:
(WTNH / LaSalle Blanks)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Days after a child wandered out of Tinker Elementary School, the school is making some rule changes.

The school is now installing alarms on more doors and will require an adult to accompany any students to the nurses office.

On Monday morning, a fifth grader was told to see the school nurse. Instead, he left the building and walked two blocks home.

School officials did not initially realize the boy left and his location was unknown for 45 minutes.

