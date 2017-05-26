Waterford Woman Explains How the Navy Prepared Her For Life

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — At the Submarine Force Museum in Groton, Jewell Jones reflects on those who have served our country.

“Around Memorial Day I tend to think more about the sacrifices that other sailors and soldiers and airmen have made,” Jones explained.

She herself is a navy veteran.

“Serving in the navy was the single most amazing experience for me,” Jones said. “I had to become independent and practice it successfully.”

Jones joined the navy in 1984. Her time in the service took her across the world — from Orlando to South Korea to Hawaii.

“Every time you go to a new duty station, you automatically become part of this close knit family who supports each other, holds your hand, helps you walk through some of the new things you have to experience, and that family environment was such a tremendous gift for me,” Jones explained.

Her final destination in the Navy was the Naval Submarine Base in Groton.

“I was excited about coming,” Jones recalled. “I didn’t realize how intense the snow was at that time so I left Hawaii in shorts shirt a light jacket arrived at the airport in Hartford and there was snow on the ground.”

That was 1990 and today Jones still calls southeastern Connecticut her home. She resides in Waterford, and is using the knowledge she learned in the Navy in her current role as branch manager of Liberty Bank in Groton.

“The leadership skills that I learned while I was serving on active duty was very easily translated into a management role because it takes a certain ability to get people to come together, and whether or not we agree, let’s all move forward in the same direction and do it successfully,” Jones explained.

Even though she’s now a civilian, Jones says she will always feel a connection to her comrades.

“There’s a comradery around this group of military people that kicks in the moment you realize oh you’re a military veteran,” Jones said. “So the family that you develop while you’re on active duty it carries with you as a veteran.”

A veteran who is proud to have served and protected our country. Jones served 10 years of active duty in the navy and three reserved. To learn more about what Liberty Bank is doing for veterans, visit Liberty-Bank.com.