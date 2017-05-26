West Haven beach gets cleanup ahead of holiday weekend

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of West Haven is getting ready for Memorial Day weekend by cleaning up the beachfront.

West Haven mayor Ed O’Brien said, “People come to West Haven they come to our shoreline. They expect clean beaches. We expect them to be clean.”

The street sweepers were out Friday out picking up dirt in the parking lots and public works crews are collecting trash. They’re working hard to keep the beaches clean for visitors.

Beth Kaufman said, “They clean it. They are out with their crews just about everyday.”

We caught up with city workers cleaning around Charlotte’s Playground at Sea Bluff beach. Charlotte Bacon, one of the children lost in the Sandy Hook tragedy, is remembered at the pink playground. It is a peaceful place where parents bring their kids to swing and slide.

Kevin Gherard told News 8, “They spend a lot if time maintaining the beaches and the walkways here and I think it’s great.”

Mayor Ed O’Brien said, “We’ve been out for the last month or so and we will be out everyday until September.”

West Haven beaches were not crowded Friday due to morning rain and overcast skies, but city officials expected lots of traffic this weekend and for good reason. Kaufman added, “It is on a main road. It’s not hard to get to and it’s very well kept.”

Lifeguards will be on lookout on the weekends and starting in July they’ll be on the beach full-time.

Mayor Ed O’Brien added, “This year we will have a full complement of lifeguards, constables. We did not cut that from the city’s budget.”

He said it is important they have clean and safe beaches. “We have our beautiful views. It really is the best kept secret in the state of Connecticut,” said Mayor O’Brien.