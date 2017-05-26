Westport car crash leads to arrest

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Westport police arrested a man while responding to a crash at the intersection of Cross Highway and Weston Road on Monday afternoon.

Jonathan Jones, 33, of Springfield was identified as the driver at fault in the collision. Officers then learned that Jones had an active protective order against him. This forbids Jones from having any contact with the passenger who was also in his vehicle at the time of the crash.

Jones was arrested and charged with Criminal Violation of Protective Order. He was held on a $25,000 bond.