Company sues rival over beach chair design

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — It looks like the summer litigation season is underway.

A Pennsylvania beach chair manufacturer is suing a rival Connecticut company for alleged patent infringement.

Lawyers for Rio Brands, of West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, say GCI Outdoor, of Haddam, Connecticut, is selling so-called “backpack chairs” similar to Rio Brands’ chairs. Straps allow the chairs to be carried like backpacks.

Rio Brands officials say they discovered GCI Outdoor was selling similar chairs on May 10 at the National Hardware Show in Las Vegas. The Connecticut Law Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2rYQBff ) the lawsuit was filed two days later.

GCI Outdoor owner Daniel Grace declined to comment.

Rio Brands seeks undisclosed damages and an order barring GCI Outdoor from selling the similar chairs.

Rio Brands says it’s been selling its patented backpack chairs for 13 years.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s