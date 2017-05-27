Connecticut police to target drunken drivers over weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police have increased patrols and planned sobriety checkpoints over the Memorial Day weekend in an effort to keep the roads safe.

Troopers urge drivers to wear seat belts, stay off cellphones, obey speed limits, not tailgate and not drink and drive. The effort began Thursday and ends Monday night. It’s part of a national law enforcement effort to reduce accidents over the weekend.

During Memorial Day weekend last year, troopers arrested 51 drunken drivers, cited nearly 1,300 people for speeding, gave out 900 tickets for failing to wear seat belts and cited 4,100 drivers for moving violations. There were nearly 450 car crashes, including two with fatalities and 74 with injuries.

Troopers are planning roving patrols and sobriety checkpoints in several locations posted on the state police website.

