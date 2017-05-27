Connecticut State Police cruiser hit by drunk driver on I-395 in Killingly

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police cruiser was hit overnight on I-395 at approximately 1:02 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials say the cruiser was stopped in the left-most lane on I-395 southbound just north of exit 43 in Killingly. The cruiser had the emergency lights activated and was assisting DOT with a traffic service.

A Dodge Caravan being driven by Stephanie Credit of Plainfield was traveling south on I-395 and entered the left lane, striking the rear of the cruiser with the front of the van. As a result, heavy damage was done to both vehicles.

Both the Trooper and Credit were transported to Day Kimball Hospital for minor injuries.

Credit was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol, operating a vehicle without minimum insurance and following too close. She was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear at Danielson Superior Court on June 13.

Troopers remind operators of the Move Over Law, which states that: “any operator of a motor vehicle on a highway when approaching one or more stationary emergency vehicles located on the shoulder, lane or breakdown lane of such highway shall (1) immediately reduce speed to a reasonable level below the posted speed limit, and (2) if traveling in the lane adjacent to the shoulder, lane or breakdown lane containing such emergency vehicle, move such motor vehicle over one lane, unless such movement would be unreasonable or unsafe.”