Connecticut stocking thousands of popular Channel Catfish

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says it has stocked 24 bodies of water across Connecticut with one of the most sought after freshwater game fish species in the country: the Channel Catfish.

DEEP says approximately 15,800 “cats” have been stocked in ponds and lakes. It marks the 11th consecutive year Connecticut has stocked the species.

Anglers will have approximately 5,800 adult fish, averaging 12-to-18 inches in length, and about 10,000 juvenile fish, averaging nine-to-12 inches in length, to choose from. DEEP says stocking the larger fish provides an immediate opportunity to catch the popular fish, while stocking the smaller fish provides a cost-effective investment in future catfish fishing.

DEEP says the agency has had success using the same approach to develop fisheries for northern pike and walleye.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s