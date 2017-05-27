Glampers spend the weekend camping at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

(NEXSTAR) — Forget hotels, many people are spending the weekend camping with thousands of their closest friends.

As we continue our countdown to the Indy 500, many are spending the entire weekend camping at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The weekend is full of events, so many choose to rough it or take up glamping accomdations inside the track.

Glamping is glamorous camping and each year at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, they tend to out do themselves, but for many people they choose just a classic tent and sleeping bag in order to rest their head as close to the race as possible.

“Just being able to roll out of bed and the first thing you see when you walk out of bed is the pagoda. It’s the most amazing thing,” said David Flagler, a glamper.

David Flagler is a glamper from Pennsylvania. He’s one of many who pass up plumbing and other modern day ammenities for a tent near the track.

“We got a hotel and just didn’t like the experience, so we keep coming camping,” said Dave Merriman, a camper.

Dave Merriman drove overnight from Buffalo, New York with his family. He chooses to set up a simple site for the weekend.

In the Indianapolis Motor Speedway camping community, you’ll see everything from a basic pop-up tent across the street to this 20-foot dome on the infield.

“Basically, we say it’s a mobile hotel room,” said Gabe Kendale of Dome City.

Camping doesn’t have to mean roughing it at the Indy 500.

“They have heat and AC in them, so they can sustain a 120 mph worth of winds,” said Kendale.

This costs $3,000 to $4,000 for the weekend and draws people in who don’t even care who crosses the bricks first.

“It’s bigger than the race really. I mean it’s four or five days long and the race is only a few hours, so this is what everyone comes for,” Kendale said.

Still for those die-hard race fans, it’s a badge of honor to call this place home even if it’s for only a few nights each year.

“I like what we do. This is perfect for us,” said Merriman.

“It’s awesome. It’s great. What else do you need? a bed and a tent,” said Flagler.

There are only about a half-dozen of those incredible dome tents in the glamping area, but there about 100 more modest glamping sites with a starting price tag of $1,000 for the weekend, but that does include an all access pass to Saturday’s legend’s day activities and Sunday’s Indy 500.