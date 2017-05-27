Holiday Weekend Outlook

We’ve made it to the weekend and the forecast is looking better! Many people will be spending their holiday weekend outdoors with family and friends and the good news is, we’ll stay DRY today and tomorrow. Clouds and sunshine will be the theme today, and it will be very changeable from town to town. Temperatures will be a little cool for this time of the year in the 60s to low 70s.

Quiet weather continues into the night tonight. Sunday will start with a touch of sunshine but clouds will increasing during the afternoon/evening. It will be a little milder than today with temps getting into the low 70s. The weather remains dry though for any events you have going on outside.

Clouds will thicken even more late in the evening on Sunday ahead of rain showers that move into the state overnight Sunday into the first half of Monday. Raw and chilly too with temps in the 50s early Monday morning for any parades that may be happening. So have the jacket and the rain gear. It’s not an all day washout though, rain departs around midday with some clearing for the second half of the day!

-Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

