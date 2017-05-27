Police officer from New Haven dies after single vehicle wreck in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW / WTNH) – A police officer from New Haven was killed in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning on Oak St. in Myrtle Beach.

Officials say it happened at around 4:20 a.m. The Horry County Coroner’s office says Edward Douglas, Jr. was the driver in the single vehicle accident. No others were involved.

Douglas was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he later died at 9:25 a.m. He was 31 from New Haven, CT.

Officer David Hartman of the New Haven Police Department confirmed to News 8 that Douglas was a police officer in the City of New Haven. Officer Hartman says Officer Douglas began his basic training at the New Haven Police Department in January of 2013. He was assigned to the department’s Community Patrol Division in August of 2013, after graduating from the academy and successfully completing his in-service training. In late 2016, Officer Hartman says Officer Douglas was assigned to the Investigative Services Division, where he worked in the Narcotics Unit.

Officer Hartman says the news of Officer Douglas’ death has shaken New Haven’s 497 member department, where he was a valuable and highly respected member. The Department says there is a great emptiness left by Douglas’ passing.

According to Officer Hartman, Douglas’ family must know that the outpouring of love they have and will continue to receive will serve as a reminder to them of how much he was loved by all who knew him.

Officer Douglas is survived by his mother, father and three brothers.

Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby says it was the first deadly motorcycle accident in Myrtle Beach over Memorial Day Weekend.