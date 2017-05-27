One dead after double shooting in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man has died after a double shooting in New Haven on Saturday afternoon.

Police say they were dispatched to investigate reports of gunfire by the city’s ShotSpotter system in the area of Dickerman Street between Sperry Street and Orchard Street around 1:20 p.m. Several calls were made to 911 from people reporting two people had been shot.

Police and firefighters located two adult men who had suffered gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Officials say 28-year-old Norman Boone of New Haven was pronounced dead. They say the second victim remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Anyone that may be able to help investigators with their investigation is asked to call detectives at (203) 946-6304. Police say calls may be made anonymously.