Owner of Shady Glen restaurant dies

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The owner of the restaurant, Shady Glen, died on Thursday.

According to his obituary, William J. “Bill” Hoch of Manchester died on Thursday at Hartford Hospital after an extended illness.

Hoch was raised in Stafford Springs and received his degree in Agriculture and Dairy Manufacturing from the University of Connecticut. He moved to Manchester in the early 1950’s.

When Hoch was 15-years-old, he started working at the family-run Shady Glen Dairy Stores and took over the restaurant in 1970. He and his wife of 60 years, Annette, have owned the James Beard Award winning restaurant for 47 years.

Hoch was a trustee and Eucharistic Minister at St. Bartholomew Church in Manchester and was awarded the Saint Joseph Medal by the Archdiocese of Hartford. When he wasn’t at work, Hoch enjoyed antique cars and model trains.

Hoch is survived by his wife, his three children, five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The family says in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gengras Center School in West Hartford or to St. Bartholomew Church in Manchester.

