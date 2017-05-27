Serious accident closes Route 15 Southbound in Orange

By Published:
- FILE - West Rock Tunnel (Image: CT.gov)

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 15 was closed for all traffic southbound by exit 56 for a serious motor vehicle accident with Police reporting a life threatening injury.

Currently, Connecticut State Police are diverting traffic to exit 57 and announced just after 5 p.m. that the left lane has re-opened.

While the injury is reportedly life-threatening, LifeStar confirms that have not responded to the scene.

Please follow News Channel 8 for more updates.

Comments are closed.