This weather just won’t cooperate

It’s not exactly a forecast we like to talk about. If you’ve watched me on TV, you know I love summer. Memorial Day Weekend is typically the unofficial start to the summer. Hey, we saw some heat during May with 90s three days in a row. Those days are behind us and since then, it’s been a chilly bunch of days. More rain, more clouds, more cool temps. So does this continue through the next bunch of days? Well in a way, yes…in a way no.

Part of the reason we saw so many chilly days last week were because the winds were persistently coming from the east. That brought us muggy and cool air that stuck around for many days. Unfortunately that will continue to be the case into early Tuesday but then things will change. After that, at times we will see lots of winds from the west…and north…and south. These directions typically help bring us different weather each day. Northwest winds are typically dryer and give us sunshine and nice temperatures with low humidity this time of the year. West and south winds will give us warmth (unless we get rain). Those days can be really tough to forecast since cloud cover makes all the difference. The punchline is, just wait a few more days and we should see lots of 70s returning!  Have a great weekend.

