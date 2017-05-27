Two are dead after a tractor trailer and a car collided in Rocky Hill

Related Coverage I-91 in Rocky Hill closed after tractor trailer accident

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police say that I-91 southbound is now open after a tractor trailer accident resulted in two deaths on Friday night.

At around 10:30 p.m. Friday night Connecticut State Police responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on I-95 South bound near Exit 24.

The highway was closed at exit 24 for an extend period of time while officers investigated the scene.

Early Saturday morning, the highway was reopened after State Police confirmed that two people had died after a tractor trailer crashed with a car.

The Identities of the two victims are not being released at this time.

