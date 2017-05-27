Volunteers, Police Officers make former Milford police officer’s house handicap accessible

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Volunteers teamed up Saturday morning to help a former Milford Police Officer. House of Heroes Connecticut made it all possible.

Their mission is to honor and serve military and public safety veterans.

That’s why volunteers and police officers from Milford and Hamden came out to make Collin Walsh’s home in North Haven more handicap accessible.

Walsh was paralyzed a year ago because of a very aggressive form of MS. The disease paralyzed him within days.

“They’ve sacrificed for our nation and it’s the least we can do to help them out if they’re in financial need, physical need. If they’re a little bit older and they need some repairs on their home, we come and do our best to make their lives easier,” said Dennis Buden, the Director of House of Heroes CT.

House of Heroes has provided no cost home repairs to about 80 homes in Connecticut since 2012.