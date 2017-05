BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department has issued two Silver Alerts for a pair of siblings that have gone missing.

According to police, 15-year-old Zaire Hill and 13-year-old Genesis Hill have gone missing together.

Bridgeport Police are actively investigating the missing siblings.

If you have seen Zaire and Genesis or know anything that may be able to help investigators with their investigation, you are asked to call Bridgeport Police at (203) 581-5293.