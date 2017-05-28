Cloudy today…More rain Monday

Yesterday turned out OK for anyone that had any outdoor plans! We’ll see a few more clouds throughout the day today and temperatures that will be a little milder. A stiff breeze along the shoreline this afternoon with keep shoreline towns in the mid 60s but if you head a few miles inland, we’ll see temps get into the mid 70s.

We can’t rule out a shower or two this afternoon but it won’t last more than 10-15 minutes so there’s no need to cancel any of your holiday plans this afternoon. However, more widespread showers move in for tomorrow morning and last through the afternoon.

Rain will invade the state during the morning commute on Monday and stick around through the afternoon. While it’s raining, temps will stay in the 50s, so it’s going to be RAW. Bundle up and take the umbrella if you’re going to any parades. The good news is that it won’t be an all day washout. Showers do end before the PM commute on Monday!

Tuesday is looking much better with sunshine and temps in the 70s but there are more showers in the forecast for Wednesday. We can’t shake this pattern just yet. For the full forecast, click here!

-Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

