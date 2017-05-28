Connecticut man convicted of manslaughter in 2014 slaying

Related Coverage Arrest made in Danbury homicide

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been convicted of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of another man in downtown Danbury three years ago.

The News-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2qsGs9n ) that 23-year-old Garfield Sanderson, of Bridgeport, was found guilty Friday of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm in the May 2014 death of Jeiel Kingston. He faces up to 40 years in prison.

Sanderson was acquitted of murder.

Related Content: Arrest made in Danbury homicide

Authorities say the shooting happened after Sanderson and Kingston, both members of rival gangs, got into a fight inside a nightclub.

Sanderson testified that the 23-year-old Kingston and another man approached him and he saw Kingston reach for an object he assumed to be a gun. Sanderson’s attorney argued his client acted in self-defense.

Authorities have said no weapon was found on Kingston.