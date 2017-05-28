Immigrant students continue push for financial aid bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Immigrant students without legal status in the United States are making a last-ditch pitch for legislation that would make them eligible for institutional financial assistance at state-run colleges and universities in Connecticut.

A coalition of higher education institutions, labor groups, faith leaders and community organizations is scheduled to appear with students Wednesday at a state Capitol news conference to urge the General Assembly to pass the bill before this year’s legislative session adjourns on June 7.

This marks the fourth year that advocates have pushed for the bill.

Camila Bortolletto, campaign manager for the group Connecticut Students for a Dream, says “it’s resoundingly clear” the state supports the proposal. She says students “can wait no longer.”

Two version of the bill are awaiting action in the House of Representatives and Senate.

