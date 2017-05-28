Memorial Day parades cancelled…here’s why

Although it’s still important to spend the holiday remembering those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, not surprisingly we’re hearing about many of the parades for Monday being cancelled. Rain is on the way soon, so when will you see it in your town? First off, CLICK HERE for a look at the parades around the state, HERE is a list of the parades that are confirmed to having been cancelled. So here is the timeline:

Midnight: Rain off to the west starts to move into NYC, dry weather is expected in Connecticut.

3 AM: First showers moving into Fairfield County…rain will be light during this time but will gradually pick up.

7 AM: Showers moving through the shoreline and Western Connecticut. Starting to get uncomfortable for any outdoor plans.

11 AM: Rain reaching the ground across the whole state…picking up at times. Some fog is possible. Temps will be in the mid-upper 50s.

2 PM: Heavy showers slowing down but waves of rain still possible. Temps near 60.

5 PM: Last showers moving out of Western Connecticut, still rain likely in the east.

7 PM: Rain finished across the state, chilly temps continue but it will be drying out for any dinner plans.

