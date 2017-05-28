Multiple towns cancel parades ahead of Memorial Day

(WTNH) — Multiple towns have decided to cancel their Memorial Day parades scheduled for Monday.

The Town of Windsor says that the Memorial Day observances scheduled for Monday at Elm Grove and Veterans Cemeteries, as well as the Memorial Day Parade have been canceled. A ceremony at the Windsor Town Hall Council Chambers will be taking place as scheduled at 10:00 a.m. on Monday.

The Town of Manchester has also decided to cancel their Memorial Day Parade. Officials say a Center Memorial Park Program will be held in the Full Gospel Interdenominational Church on Main Street at 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

