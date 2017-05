GROTON, Conn. (AP) — The Navy’s submarine base in Groton will be marking Memorial Day with a 21-gun salute.

Beginning at noon on Monday the saluting battery will fire single-round volleys at one-minute intervals until the tribute is completed.

Naval Submarine Base New London will be joining other military installations in honoring men and woman who have died while serving in the armed forces.

The salute is taking place at the base’s weapons compound and is not open to the public.