New Canton school helping kids with autism

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Many teens suffer from anxiety and it can be worse if they have autism. The Executive Director and Co-Founder of Focus Center for Autism Donna Swanson came by Good Morning Connecticut.

She explained how difficult anxiety can be to cope with when someone has autism and started a new non-profit in Canton to help teenagers called the Fresh Start School.

Swanson says 16 years ago, they created the nonprofit FOCUS for Autism and it provides individualized treatments plans focused on managing anxiety and increasing social competency. They just opened the Fresh Start School for children 11-18 years old. She says students learn to create meaningful relationships in a controlled social learning environment.

To learn more about the Focus Center for Autism and the Fresh Start school head here: http://www.focuscenterforautism.org/

