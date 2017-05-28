Person falls from Ross’s Cliffs at Old Furnace State Park in Danielson

DANIELSON, Conn. (WTNH) — A person sustained serious injuries after a fall at Ross’s Cliffs on Sunday.

According to South Killingly Fire Department, a significant fall from the cliffs resulted in one person with serious injuries being transported by LifeStar to Rhode Island Hospital.

Multiple fire departments including South Killingly, Danielson and East Killingly responded as well as KB Ambulance, paramedics, DEEP and State Police.

Officials have not released the identity of the person who fell.

