Quinnipiac student business “Caddy Clean” cleans up at competition

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The warmer weather is here and many people are hitting the greens. That’s why a local entrepreneur is hoping you’ll buy his product to help your golf game.

Quinnipiac Sophomore, Joshua Macari studies entrepreneurship and is the owner of Caddy Clean. He even just won the Connecticut Venture Capital Investment Competition with his product.

Macari stopped by Good Morning Connecticut to show us how his product works to keep your clubs clean. He says he’s already had about $10,000 in sales.

