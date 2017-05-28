Route 66 closed in Portland for accident

PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — A single car accident Sunday evening has closed Route 66 in Portland near Saint Clements Castle.

According to Police, the driver was transported to Hartford Hospital via LifeStar helicopter for their injuries.

Officials are reporting that the vehicle went down an embankment and that emergency responders needed to use equipment to extricate the driver from the vehicle.

Police have also said there is no timetable for the Route re-opening as the scene is being processed by crash investigation officials.

